FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital on Thursday morning after a driver hit him while he was walking in central Fresno.It happened around 8 am on Thorne and Ashlan Avenues.The California Highway Patrol says the teen was walking in the crosswalk when the pickup driver hit him.Investigators say the driver stopped and called for help. He told officers he did not see the boy before he hit him.The teen was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.The CHP said drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash. Officials are not considering charges for the driver at this time.