15-year-old boy and man hospitalized after shooting in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and a teenager were injured in a shooting in Tulare on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 6 pm in the area of Meadow and Vetter drives.

Tulare police say a 23-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were found with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital, where their conditions are currently unknown.

Officials have not yet released any other details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare Police Department.

