Fresno coffee shop credits community with survival and expansion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coffee drinks are brewing and the smell of handmade sweet treats fills the air at The Mug Community Coffee Shop in northeast Fresno.

"That's the only reason why I'm here -- this community surrounded themselves around my wife and I and really came together to keep our doors open," says Owner Michael Edgar.

Michael and his wife own The Mug.

With no experience and bright ideas, they bought the business in July of 2019 from the previous owners.

Business was going well until the pandemic. They let go of employees and Edgar was running the shop by himself.

"One day, I thought I was going to have to shut the doors and I shared that with my customers," he said. "They're every day regulars of mine. They came in the very next day at 6 am and every single one of them was leaving large tips for donations, writing checks."

That gave him the motivation to keep going. Eventually, business returned and he was able to remodel the shop.

He's now expanding next door and paying tribute to those who have donated with a unique mural.

Edgar says it's those faithful donors and new customers that are fueling their growth.

"Their staff makes you feel like you are part of the group, so it really does feel like a family-owned business and it's awesome," says Lexi Haskins.

Edgar says persistence and resiliency helped them through this challenging time, but witnessing human kindness firsthand has given them the passion to keep the community focused.

The owners say the expansion will be done by the end of the year. The Mug Community Coffee Shop is open seven days a week.
