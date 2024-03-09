The Source LGBTQ+ Center in Visalia awarded $350K grant

Out of hundreds of nominations, The Source LGBTQ+ Center in Visalia was recognized, earning the James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award.

Out of hundreds of nominations, The Source LGBTQ+ Center in Visalia was recognized, earning the James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award.

Out of hundreds of nominations, The Source LGBTQ+ Center in Visalia was recognized, earning the James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award.

Out of hundreds of nominations, The Source LGBTQ+ Center in Visalia was recognized, earning the James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- What started as an idea by Brian Poth and Nick Vargas is now a safe haven for thousands in the South Valley.

"I was actually stopped in the street, and somebody said I would not be here unless I found the support and the support group at The Source," Vargas said.

The Source LGBTQ+ Center opened eight years ago and is now the largest Center between Los Angeles and Sacramento, providing multiple resources and supporting over 24,000 in 2023.

"Our mission is to provide supportive spaces in our valley to help LGBTQ+ people learn, grown, belong and thrive," Poth said.

Their dedication and hard work recently recognized on a big stage in Sacramento.

Poth and Vargas are two of the nine leaders selected as recipients of the 2024 James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award.

"When we were standing on the senate floor and hearing all these nice things said about us was incredible," Vargas said. "And to be on the stage later that night at the reception to be looking at so many people applauding was an incredible feeling."

An accomplishment, both say, is a testament and breaking barriers.

"It's for statewide nonprofits who do all kinds of amazing work so it's really cool to win and really validating to be selected out of 400 nominations, 12 finalist and six winners. We are the only LGBTQ Center to have been awarded in its history," Poth said.

The $350,000 grant will be used to grow and implement new services at the Source.

"Being able to expand services into more rural places in our counties is one of the targets and start our capital campaign," Poth said.

Poth and Vargas say it's a dream to help thousands yearly and look forward to what the future holds.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.