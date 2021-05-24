standoff

Armed suspect shot and killed after hours-long standoff in Kings County identified

Authorities have identified the armed man who was shot and killed during a standoff as Manuel Beltran Moreno.
By ABC30.Com Staff
Authorities shoot and kill armed suspect after Kings Co. standoff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Authorities have identified the armed man who was shot and killed during a standoff with law enforcement on Monday as 30-year-old Manuel Beltran Moreno.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says he was from Westminster, Colorado.

Moreno was in an hours-long standoff with deputies and California Highway Patrol officers after a chase from San Luis Obispo County to Kings County.

Investigators said he fired at least one shot at officers. Law enforcement fired back, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a breaking news update. Our original story follows below.

An armed suspect is dead after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement in Kings County, authorities say.

It started around 7:00 pm in San Luis Obispo County on Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol officers tried to stop the suspect who was speeding near Paso Robles.

He refused to stop, and officers chased him into Kings County until they reached Devil's Den Road and Xenia off Highway 33, south of Kettleman City.


Authorities say the suspect was armed and wearing a tactical vest and refused to surrender to officers. The California Highway Patrol and SWAT officers from the Kings County Sheriff's Office were in a standoff with the man and tried negotiating with him throughout the night.

Law enforcement officials had used an airplane to monitor the armed man.

Investigators say at around 7:00 am on Monday, the suspect fired at least one shot at the law enforcement officers.

Officers fired back at the suspect. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear how many times he was shot.

Further information on the investigation has not been released.

Several law enforcement agencies were at the scene assisting the Kings County Sheriff's Office with the investigation, including the California Highway Patrol, Kings County District Attorneys Office and the Hanford Police Department.

Investigators have blocked off the roadway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

