Driver leads deputies on chase through Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were detained after leading Fresno County sheriff's deputies on a chase in Fresno on Tuesday.

Officials say a deputy spotted a stolen car driving near Maroa and Shaw Avenues around 6 a.m.

When the deputy tried to stop the car, the 31-year-old driver sped off down Moroa.

The man led deputies on a chase through the Tower District before it came to an end at Elizabeth and Fulton Streets when the car ran up the curve.

The driver and his 41-year-old passenger both tried to run but were caught by deputies.
