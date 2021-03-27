Sequoia Brewing Co. owners file appeal to prevent Tower Theatre sale

APPEAL FILED

Sequoia has filed an appeal of Judge Rosemary McGuire’s denial of an injunction to prevent the sale of the Tower Theatre to Adventure Church.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owners of Sequoia Brewing Company in the Tower District have filed an appeal to try to prevent the sale of Fresno's historic Tower Theatre to Adventure Church.A judge denied their request for an injunction last week, saying they would not likely win at trial because the landlord fulfilled their rental contract by offering to sell the location.The owners say no one offered to sell them the property until after they filed a lawsuit, which violates their rental contract.Among the reasons for the appeal, Sequoia Brewing's owners claim the judge abused her discretion and mistakenly decided the landlord didn't have to reveal the offer from the church.For now, the sale is scheduled to close next week.