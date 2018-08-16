Fresno FAX Bus and school bus crash causing minor injuries

Several students were a bit late to school after a FAX Bus and First Student school bus collided. It happened Thursday morning just before eight near Highway 99 and the Shaw Avenue off-ramp.The driver of the school bus turned onto the road and didn't see the Fax Bus driving toward them-- causing the crash.Officer William Butler with the CHP said, "As a reminder to all the drivers out there, we need to be vigilant right now. Slow down and keep an eye out for children heading to and from school and the school buses."Several students were on board the school bus at the time of the crash. A few people suffered minor injuries, including neck and back pain, from the impact of the collision.One person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.Another bus came a few minutes later, to pick up and take the students to school.