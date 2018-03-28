Fresno Police continuing effort to keep pedestrians safe with extra officers patrolling streets

We all know to look both ways before we cross the street, but the Fresno Police Department wants to make sure you are doing it the right way.Sgt. Mark Keeney with the Fresno Police Department said, "A lot of times people will cross and think 'oh, I see the car, I have enough time to make it across,' and then they found out they don't."As part of their safety enforcement, extra officers are out patrolling to ensure both motorists and pedestrians are obeying traffic laws. Sergeant Keeney said they will be paying extra attention to areas where accidents have occurred before."We are trying to reduce fatalities and reduce conflicts between pedestrians and vehicle in the roadway."Last year there were 25 pedestrian-related fatalities. This year there have already been eight-- the most recent happened earlier this month in Central Fresno."In the pedestrian's case, unfortunately, if they are in a collision with a vehicle, whether they are at fault or not, they always lose," said Sergeant Keeney.Fresno Police have been working hard to bring those numbers down through patrols. Their efforts also include billboards reminding people to be aware."One pedestrian is too many, we want to try to reduce that down to zero if we can," said Sergeant Keeney.The Traffic Safety Enforcement Operation comes to an end Wednesday night at 10. Sergeant Keeney said they plan on having safety patrols at least two times a month.