HIGH SPEED RAIL

High Speed Rail construction driving some customers away from Northwest Fresno businesses

EMBED </>More Videos

The intersection of Ashlan Avenue and Golden State Blvd. is ground zero for the Highway 99 Realignment Project to room for High Speed Rail. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The intersection of Ashlan Avenue and Golden State Boulevard is ground zero for the Highway 99 Realignment Project to make room for High-Speed Rail in Northwest Fresno.

Caltrans is building a new overpass for Ashlan Avenue and moving both Golden State Boulevard and Highway 99 one hundred feet to the west.

Construction began nearly two years ago and it's making access to local businesses is a difficult task. Drivers must navigate through detours and lane closures just to get to their favorite fast restaurant or billiards place.

"It can be a little confusing to some. So we ask that motorists in the area pay extra attention to the traffic flow and the signs," said Sam Yniguez of Caltrans.

The owner of Blue Fin Billiards at Ashlan and Golden State relies on those signs to attract customers to his business.

Tom Hill says walk-in business has dropped off 100 percent and that has produced a significant loss for his pool hall.

"If you don't know where to turn, it is very easy to miss your turn and you get over here where the traffic is congested," said Hill. "I've actually had people tell me, 'Yeah, I tried to get in the other day and we just left because we couldn't get in.'"

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand understands the frustration local businesses and drivers have during the construction project but he says it will be worth in the long run.

"We're getting millions of dollars invested with infrastructure improvements, (removing railroad) at-grade crossings but there is some inconvenience to it, closing down some streets and so on," said Mayor Brand. "But remember, as we talk today there are hundreds of people being employed with good paying jobs by the high-speed rail."

Businesses can contact Caltrans to evaluate their loss of business during construction which should be complete in January of 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficconstructionhigh speed railFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SPEED RAIL
Madera Acres residents say rail construction is causing road problems
Northbound Clinton Avenue overpass along Highway 99 reopens
Longtime Fresno business forced to move due to High Speed Rail opens new building
Solar energy could create a pollution problem
Gavin Newsom praises job training program in Fresno
More high speed rail
TRAFFIC
Average person spends a day commuting per month
1 person killed and 2 injured after crash involving semi in Fresno County
Off-ramp closed on Highway 99 after logging truck crashes outside Merced
Valley residents eligible for up to $9,500 to replace high polluting vehicles
2 people killed in crash on Hwy 145 in Madera County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News