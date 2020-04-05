Parts of Highway 140 to be closed due to heavy rain projections

#Trafficalert MARIPOSA COUNTY: EB/WB State Route 140 in the vicinity of the Ferguson Slide region will be closing today at 12 noon due to the incoming storm. The highway is sceduled to open at 1:00 a.m. on Monday, April 6. Please plan your trips accordingly. pic.twitter.com/g0lrN3zNXI — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) April 5, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said that beginning at 12 p.m. Sunday, Highway 140 will be closed from the top of Briceburg Grade to Cedar Lodge due to projections of heavy rain in the area.Caltrans District said that Highway 140 near the Ferguson Slide region will also close at 12 p.m. on Sunday due to the projections. That closure is set to last until 1 a.m. Monday.For those in Mariposa County who need sand and sandbags, the Sheriff's Office said those can be picked up at Mormon Bar Station 27 and Mariposa Don Pedro Station 24.