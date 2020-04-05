traffic

Parts of Highway 140 to be closed due to heavy rain projections

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said that beginning at 12 p.m. Sunday, Highway 140 will be closed from the top of Briceburg Grade to Cedar Lodge due to projections of heavy rain in the area.

Caltrans District said that Highway 140 near the Ferguson Slide region will also close at 12 p.m. on Sunday due to the projections. That closure is set to last until 1 a.m. Monday.



For those in Mariposa County who need sand and sandbags, the Sheriff's Office said those can be picked up at Mormon Bar Station 27 and Mariposa Don Pedro Station 24.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmariposa countycaltransmariposa countytraffic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
NB I-5 at Grapevine to remain closed for 3-4 hours after hazmat spill
DUI driver traveling at 100 mph causes serious multi-car wreck on Highway 180
Semi-truck trailer collides with train in Fresno County
Fallen tree blocks part of Fresno County roadway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno officials remove basketball rims, tennis nets at parks
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
Gov. Newsom: New, quicker tests to be provided for California during COVID-19 pandemic
Fresno will now require police officers, firefighters to wear face masks
CHP: DUI driver to only face DUI charges after hitting man in Visalia
Police in Louisiana town uses 'Purge siren' to signal curfew
Madera police catch man in act of robbing gas station
Show More
Valley group raises money for local restaurants, healthcare workers
Traffic stop turns into major drug bust in Merced
Crowds fill Fresno County parks despite COVID-19 closure
Friends throw car parade for Visalia girl announced cancer-free on 16th birthday
ABC30 following CDC's social distancing recommendations, moving to remote anchoring
More TOP STORIES News