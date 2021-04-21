Pedestrian killed by train in downtown Fresno; streets blocked for investigation

@FresnoPolice has confirmed this is a fatal accident. A female pedestrian was stuck and killed by the train. Use Fresno st. Or The overpasses to get to downtown Fresno. @ABC30 https://t.co/sTOmTUqSLB — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) April 21, 2021

TRAFFIC ALERT: A pedestrian was hit by a train at Mono and G St. Through traffic on Tulare Ave, Ventura Ave and Mono Ave is currently blocked. Please find an alternate route until the trains have been moved. — Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) April 21, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in downtown Fresno on Wednesday morning.It happened near Mono Street near G Street shortly before 8:00 am.Officers said the female pedestrian died at the scene.Police say the train traffic lights and railroad crossing signs were working at the time of the crash.Traffic in the area was congested as the train remained stopped along the tracks, blocking Ventura and Mono Street. The road were expected to be closed for a couple of hours while officers continue their investigation.Fresno Street was still open.