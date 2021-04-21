pedestrian struck

Pedestrian killed by train in downtown Fresno; streets blocked for investigation

Pedestrian killed by train in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in downtown Fresno on Wednesday morning.

It happened near Mono Street near G Street shortly before 8:00 am.

Officers said the female pedestrian died at the scene.

Police say the train traffic lights and railroad crossing signs were working at the time of the crash.



Traffic in the area was congested as the train remained stopped along the tracks, blocking Ventura and Mono Street. The road were expected to be closed for a couple of hours while officers continue their investigation.

Fresno Street was still open.



