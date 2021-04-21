Pedestrian killed by train in downtown Fresno; streets blocked for investigation

It happened near Mono Street near G Street shortly before 8:00 am.
Officers said the female pedestrian died at the scene.
Police say the train traffic lights and railroad crossing signs were working at the time of the crash.
@FresnoPolice has confirmed this is a fatal accident. A female pedestrian was stuck and killed by the train. Use Fresno st. Or The overpasses to get to downtown Fresno. @ABC30 https://t.co/sTOmTUqSLB— Sam Photog (@Sagl123) April 21, 2021
Traffic in the area was congested as the train remained stopped along the tracks, blocking Ventura and Mono Street. The road were expected to be closed for a couple of hours while officers continue their investigation.
Fresno Street was still open.
TRAFFIC ALERT: A pedestrian was hit by a train at Mono and G St. Through traffic on Tulare Ave, Ventura Ave and Mono Ave is currently blocked. Please find an alternate route until the trains have been moved.— Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) April 21, 2021