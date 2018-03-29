Brag-Worthy Getaways

TRAVEL

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Imagine catching your winks inside a windmill, or bedding down in a bubble. How about camping out in a cave?

Travelers these days are demanding something different.

"If you can imagine it, you can probably stay there, from treehouses to renovated jails," says family travel specialist Sue Rodman. She says it's no longer enough to say you stayed at a plush property.

Now, it's all about being different.

You can go really retro in a covered wagon, or chill out in an ice hotel, and even stay in igloos you can see through.

In a lot of cases, it's all about bragging rights.

Rodman explains, "It's kind of cool to post on your social media channels that you stayed in a dog, or that you stayed underwater." That's right. You can now sleep in a dog house (yes, a house actually shaped like a dog). Or, sleep in an underwater lodge into which you have to scuba dive.

These days, you aren't living unless you're lying down in a lighthouse or tucking in for the night in a human-sized bird's nest. Rodman explains, "People are motivated to stay in these different places because they want a unique experience."

There are niche sites popping up making it easier to find these properties, from the "Book The U.S. List" found on Booking.com to OddInns.com. Or, find some unique options on sites such as Air BnB.

But beware, these unorthodox options may not provide the amenities to which you've become accustomed. And, you need to ask important questions, such as whether you'll be bunking alone or with others.

"For instance, I have a friend who stayed on a boat with her daughter, and she did not realize there was going to be another family on the same boat and she did not know who they were. So, you've got to make sure that you ask the questions beforehand," Rodman says.

But once you've covered those bases, Rodman suggests you embrace the uniqueness of these adventures, saying, "It's something that is unique that you will always remember, and just enjoy it."
