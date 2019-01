Last weeks storms brought more than four feet of snow to China Peak!Resort officials say that because of the snow, 100 percent of the terrain is open which includes Chairs 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and beginner carpets.If you plan on heading up just know the California Highway Patrol is conducting chain control on Highway 168 at the top of the four lanes. Officers are warning people to drive cautiously in the snow or rain Monday.Latest on driving conditions click here For more information about China Peak click here.