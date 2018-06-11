Fresno's airport plans to make changes as traffic increases

The Fresno Yosemite International Airport announced Monday that they plan to make some changes over the next few months.The airport says it plans to spend $1.5 million to build additional parking spaces.Airport administrators also announced plans for a mobile food cart in the terminal.The funds to operate the airport come from fees charged to passengers, not Fresno's general budget fund.The airport has seen record passenger traffic in the first three months of 2018, with more passengers expected in the weeks to come as airlines recently added non-stop flights to Denver and Chicago.Airport leaders also said that they are continuing to try and lure Southwest Airlines to Fresno, a popular request by city residents. However, the airline has told administrators that they do not plan to add any more destinations in California for at least two years.