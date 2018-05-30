MADERA COUNTY

Trial begins for two men accused of killing clerk at the Tackle Box gas station in Madera County

EMBED </>More Videos

Two men suspected of killing a clerk at the tackle box gas station in Madera County last year were in court for their preliminary hearing Wednesday. (KFSN)

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
One by one over ten Witnesses were called to testify Wednesday in day one of the preliminary hearing for the killing of a store clerk at the tackle box gas station in Madera County. One by one over ten Witnesses were called to testify Wednesday in day one of the preliminary hearing for the killing of a store clerk at the tackle box gas station in Madera County.

Prosecutors say in November of 2017 cousins Amritaj Singh Athwal, and Savirant Singh Athwal stole cash and at least 60 cartons of cigarettes before firing several rounds. One of those shots hit the employee and killed him.

When prosecutors asked store owner Parmjit Singh Najjar how much money was stolen, he replied, "I don't remember exactly, but it was approximately $700 to $800."

Amritaj Singh Athwal was arrested a short time later after his Toyota Tacoma went off the road near Kerman.

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies believed he was under the influence and found two guns in the pickup a .22 rifle and a snub nose .38 revolver.

Savirant Singh Athwal was arrested a few weeks later in a routine traffic stop.

The gas station owner testified Wednesday that Savirant Singh Athwal was a former employee at the Tackle Box gas station and was familiar with the store's layout and inner workings, "I believe he worked for me for a month and a half or maybe two months." The owner also testified that he knew how to use the store's safe.

This preliminary hearing is expected to wrap up on Thursday or Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidegas stationshootingmadera countyfresno county sheriff departmentMadera County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MADERA COUNTY
Bass Lake courthouse closing before the end of the year
High-risk sex offender arrested after exposing himself to girls
First victim in serial highway shootings describes slow wave of terror
2 people killed when struck by truck after getting into fight in Madera County
Missing woman found on her birthday
More madera county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News