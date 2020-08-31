SQF Complex Fire grows to 35,562 acres in Sequoia National Forest, 0% contained

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for Cedar Slope, Ponderosa and Pyles Camp.
A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross at Porterville College Stadium, Gate 2.
As of now, the areas of Camp Nelson, Rodgers Camp, Coy Flat, and Mountain Air are under an evacuation warning.
Authorities say 242 structures are currently threatened.
Trails in surrounding areas have been closed as a precaution after hikers were rescued last week.
