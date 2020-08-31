wildfire

SQF Complex Fire grows to 35,562 acres in Sequoia National Forest, 0% contained

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for Cedar Slope, Ponderosa and Pyles Camp.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The SQF Complex Fire in Tulare County is continuing to burn out of control, charing more than 35,000 acres with 0% containment.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for Cedar Slope, Ponderosa and Pyles Camp.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross at Porterville College Stadium, Gate 2.

As of now, the areas of Camp Nelson, Rodgers Camp, Coy Flat, and Mountain Air are under an evacuation warning.

Authorities say 242 structures are currently threatened.

Trails in surrounding areas have been closed as a precaution after hikers were rescued last week.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window


Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across California here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countysequoia national parksequoia national forestbrush firefirewildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
SQF Complex Fire chars 23,625 acres, 0% contained
Wildfires, including South Valley blaze, continue to bring smoke to Valley
Newsom ditches watch list, announces new reopening plan
SQF Complex Fire crosses Kern River, scorches 20,769 acres
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in fiery crash with big rig in Fresno County
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Fresno County
Central Valley businesses reopening with modifications on Monday
Man leads authorities on high-speed chase through Reedley, Sanger, Fresno
Armed suspect shot and killed by police in parking lot of Clovis Walmart
Driver crashes into northeast Fresno home after losing control of car
Californians could be evicted if bill is not approved by Sept. 1
Show More
Suspect on bicycle shoots 2 men in central Fresno, police say
St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman
Worship rally held in Hanford as churches face restrictions during pandemic
Woman welcomes baby girl 2 months after surviving COVID-19
California moves to consider reparations for slavery
More TOP STORIES News