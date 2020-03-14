Coronavirus

Second person in Tulare County tests positive for COVID-19

Tulare County Public Health has confirmed a second case of the novel coronavirus in Tulare County.

A patient screened at Kaweah Delta Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening.

The patient is currently self-quarantined at their home.

Kaweah Delta says employees followed proper infection prevention protocols throughout contact with the person and there is no reason to believe that anyone was infected during this time.

They are closely monitoring all employees who came in contact with the patient and will test and treat anyone who displays symptoms.

The first confirmed case in the county was two days ago at the Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville.

Officials have not identified either patient.

This marks the fourth confirmed case of the coronavirus in the Central Valley.
