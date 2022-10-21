Tulare County Deputies make arrests in Cutler Food Mart shooting

Tulare County Deputies arrested two suspects this week for the shooting at the "Cutler Food Mart" in August.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Deputies arrested two suspects this week for the shooting at the "Cutler Food Mart" in August.

Detectives have been looking for 23-year-old Jesus Robledo since last month.

They tracked him down on Thursday in Sanger.

On Monday, detectives arrested 19-year-old Josiah Lopez in connection to the crime.

The Sheriff's Office says it found evidence linking the men to the crime and posted what was seized during a search in Orange Cove.

Both suspects face several charges including assault with a deadly weapon and gang conspiracy.