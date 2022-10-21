Tulare County Deputies make arrests in Cutler Food Mart shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Deputies arrested two suspects this week for the shooting at the "Cutler Food Mart" in August.
Detectives have been looking for 23-year-old Jesus Robledo since last month.
They tracked him down on Thursday in Sanger.
On Monday, detectives arrested 19-year-old Josiah Lopez in connection to the crime.
The Sheriff's Office says it found evidence linking the men to the crime and posted what was seized during a search in Orange Cove.
Both suspects face several charges including assault with a deadly weapon and gang conspiracy.