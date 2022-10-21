WATCH LIVE

Tulare County Deputies make arrests in Cutler Food Mart shooting

Friday, October 21, 2022 4:31PM
Tulare County Deputies arrested two suspects this week for the shooting at the "Cutler Food Mart" in August.

Detectives have been looking for 23-year-old Jesus Robledo since last month.

They tracked him down on Thursday in Sanger.

On Monday, detectives arrested 19-year-old Josiah Lopez in connection to the crime.

The Sheriff's Office says it found evidence linking the men to the crime and posted what was seized during a search in Orange Cove.

Both suspects face several charges including assault with a deadly weapon and gang conspiracy.

