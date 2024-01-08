Investigation underway after man is injured in Orosi shooting

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Orosi.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Orosi.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Orosi.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Orosi.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Orosi.

Deputies were called out to the area of Avenue 416 and Road 128 for reports of shots fired.

They then learned that a man had been shot in the area and then drove himself to Road 130 and Avenue 417 for help.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

No additional information on the man's condition or a suspect was released.

If you have any information on this shooting contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.