3 men injured in drive-by shooting in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three men were injured in a drive-by shooting in Tulare County on Tuesday night, according to sheriff's officials.Deputies say the men were standing in front of a house on Amethyst Avenue in Cutler just before 11 p.m. when someone in a car drove up and opened fire at them.Investigators found a 24-year-old man and a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.Officials said a 21-year-old man who had been shot arrived at the hospital a short time later. Deputies believe the man was also a victim of the shooting.A motive for the shooting has not been released.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.