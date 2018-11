Sheriff's deputies in Tulare County are searching for at least one suspect that they believe hit a Porterville man and left him for dead early this morning.Officials say 27-year-old Jose Melendez Junior was found dead near Road 126 and Highway 137 around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.The Sheriff's department does not have any vehicle or suspect description at this time.If you have any information you are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Department.