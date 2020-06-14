Two men shot in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were wounded during a drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno Saturday afternoon.The Fresno Police Department says the two victims were outside of an apartment complex near S. Winery and E. Lane Avenues when they were both shot in the upper body.Both victims are in their 20's and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. They are expected to survive.There is no suspect description at this time.