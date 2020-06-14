drive by shooting

Two men shot in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were wounded during a drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno Saturday afternoon.

The Fresno Police Department says the two victims were outside of an apartment complex near S. Winery and E. Lane Avenues when they were both shot in the upper body.

Both victims are in their 20's and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. They are expected to survive.

There is no suspect description at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastapartmentdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
2 injured in drive-by shooting outside southeast Fresno apartment complex
3 arrested for fatal shooting of Porterville man, police searching for 2 others
Authorities investigating drive-by shooting in San Joaquin
22 shots fired at southeast Fresno home, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed during domestic violence-related shooting in Fowler, suspect dead after vehicle collides with train
Fresno man arrested for attempted rape and kidnapping victim through dating app
Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal police shooting; Wendy's set on fire
Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8
Central California coronavirus cases
Local churches begin to reopen doors to community with new guidelines
Art project to honor George Floyd and raise awareness underway in Downtown Fresno
Show More
CA nail salons will open next week, but Fresno Co. will delay opening
Suspect caught on camera breaking into Big Baller Cards and Auctions in Visalia
100 firefighters battle brush fire near Pine Flat Lake
Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting child and filming it
Alleged DUI drivers crashes into canal in central Fresno, manages to leave scene
More TOP STORIES News