Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School

A pair of teens are facing arson charges for vandalizing Los Banos High School.Officers say on 18-year-old Jose Cano and a 16-year old Los Banos High student set fire to the school on September 27th causing damage to the school's electrical system and air conditioning unit on the roof.The fire quickly extinguished itself.Police arrested Cano and the student.They were charged in connection with the arson.Cano remains in custody.The investigation is ongoing.