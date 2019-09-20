Two victims found in Madera County after shooting in downtown Fresno

Two people were found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on Highway 99 near Avenue 12 on Thursday evening.Authorities shut down the highway for a couple hours, as they investigated. The highway was reopened just before 8:30 p.m.Fresno police say a man and woman were shot inside of a vehicle near G Street and San Benito in downtown Fresno.The shots were fired into their car, from another vehicle.Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.The Madera County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the two victims had ended up in their county and were taken to an area hospital.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for more updates.