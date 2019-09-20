Two victims found in Madera County after shooting in downtown Fresno

Two people were found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on Highway 99 near Avenue 12 on Thursday evening.

Authorities shut down the highway for a couple hours, as they investigated. The highway was reopened just before 8:30 p.m.

Fresno police say a man and woman were shot inside of a vehicle near G Street and San Benito in downtown Fresno.

The shots were fired into their car, from another vehicle.

Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the two victims had ended up in their county and were taken to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countyfresnoshooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced student hit by car, seriously injured while riding bike to school
Visalia man held to answer on murder charges after son shoots self
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
Second victim testifies against Fresno priest accused of sex crimes
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
Married couple dies days after being pulled from central Fresno house fire: Sheriff
Teen arrested in fatal stabbing of boy that dozens filmed as he bled to death
Show More
'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening floods slam Texas
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
Prosecutors charge Ed Buck in man's OD death in WeHo
Calif. vows to fight to keep higher emission standards
Clovis woman grieves for husband killed in crash with Tesla
More TOP STORIES News