Coronavirus: United Way offering financial relief to residents in Fresno, Madera counties

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in Fresno and Madera counties who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for relief funding from United Way.The non-profit created the Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide those residents with up to $500 in aid.People who have lost their jobs, unexpected medical costs or other issues related to the pandemic can apply here To be eligible to apply you must be a resident of Fresno or Madera counties.