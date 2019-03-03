missing teenager

UPDATE: Missing Clovis teen returns home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Clovis police confirm 17-year-old Jayden Berton-Lewis has returned home safely.



Below is a previous report.
____________________________________________

Police are searching for an at-risk missing teenager from Clovis.

17-year-old Jayden Berton-Lawton was last seen walking near Shaw and Villa Avenues at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
Authorities described Jayden as a white male, with blond hair and green eyes. He is 5'7". They say Jayden was wearing a black leather jacket, black pants, black boots and was carrying a black backpack.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts you are asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.
