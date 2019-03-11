Oakland City Council member's son killed in shooting near USC, source says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- A USC student, who is the son of an Oakland City Council member was shot and killed in a failed robbery attempt about a mile from campus early Sunday morning, a source tells ABC7 News.

USC campus media identified the victim as Victor McElhaney, son of Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney.

A source who knew Victor McElhaney tells ABC7 that he was "amazingly talented, gifted and really cared and wanted to give back to the community."

McElhaney, an Oakland native, attended Oakland School for the Arts and then California State University East Bay before transferring to USC in 2017, where he was studying music. McElhaney was a drummer and jazz musician.




The shooting happened just after midnight in the area of Adams Boulevard and Maple Avenue, located east of the University of Southern California campus.

Police say several suspects approached the victim in what appears to be a robbery attempt, fired at him and then fled the scene in a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died.

No suspect description was immediately available.

The school was making sure students were aware of counseling services available to them.

USC issued this statement:

We are deeply saddened by the death of Victor McElhaney. He was a gifted musician and a beloved member of the Trojan Family. His loss will affect all of the faculty and students who knew him. We appreciate the diligent and ongoing efforts of the Los Angeles Police Department to quickly identify and arrest those responsible for this senseless crime and extend our greatest sympathies to Victor's family and friends.

