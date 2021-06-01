graduation

Texas dad proud of 'valedictorian' and 'NOT valedictorian' sons

EMBED <>More Videos

Cypress dad cracks joke in graduation sign for sons

CYPRESS, Texas -- A Texas dad may or may not have admitted to having a favorite child after putting up these graduation signs on his front lawn.

The signs have turned some heads and generated quite the buzz on Twitter.

One of the signs shows a picture of Ryan Parappuram with the word "Valedictorian" proudly emblazoned under his picture.

The other sign showed Ryan's older brother Justin--although not is as reverent of a light. Justin's sign showcased the words "NOT Valedictorian."

"My dad swears he doesn't have a favorite," a tweet by Justin reads.



But don't worry. This sign is not showcasing a split family, as you might initially think. Instead it shows a family who enjoys poking fun at each other.

Justin later followed up on Twitter saying, "I love both my dad and brother, this was all in good fun!"

"I'm super proud of my brother, and I know he is proud of me, too," he continued. "My dad couldn't be more thrilled for the both of us and only printed this sign with my consent."

SEE RELATED STORY: Bellaire HS makes HISD history with 9 valedictorians
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexashigh schoolgraduationcollege studentstudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION
Local nonprofit celebrates graduation of entry-level solar installers
Lemoore graduate headed to UCLA with 5 associate's degrees
Avenal High celebrates 41 graduates receiving associate's degree
Former inmate who graduated from CSULB with honors accepted into master's program
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News