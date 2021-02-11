valentine's day

Valentine's Day spending down this year, demand for flowers up, survey says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With three days to go until Valentine's Day, the demand for flowers is rising.

Many florists are prepping to make the day special, and California flower growers are seeing an increase in sales ahead of the holiday.

Economists say California leads the nation in the production of flowers and nursery crops.

Local florist, Kiku's Floral, is currently operating their business out of their home in Reedley.

Some growers went out of business last year at the start of the pandemic, and air transportation of imported roses was disrupted.

While flower purchase may be up, but overall spending is expected to be down more than $5 billion compared to last year, as the pandemic affects celebrations.

A Lending Tree Survey found nearly 40% of Americans plan to skip celebrating to save money this year.

Most surveyed women who did plan to give gifts said they planned to spend about $94, while most surveyed men said they would pay $181.

Love, or at least flavor, is in the air.

