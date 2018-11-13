Valley craft beer spots collecting donations for Camp Fire

Donations for those affected by the Camp Fire have been pouring in.Now, some Valley restaurants and bars are banding together to do their part.It started when a Sierra Nevada employee based in the Central Valley called on the local craft beer community to help those displaced by the fire.Sierra Nevada's brewery is located in nearby Chico."It's a tight-knit community," said House of Pendragon Brewing Co.'s Vanessa Castro. "We all share the same patrons. So I think he (knew) that everyone would rally behind him and it worked. A lot of people are re-posting."House of Pendragon's owner and brewmaster is close friends with the Sierra Nevada employee.Starting Tuesday night, their Clovis tasting room will start taking in donations.Castro expects their customers-many of them more like family members will want to contribute to the cause.But she says clothes probably aren't needed."Gift cards for places like Target, Walmart, gas stations...I think toiletries, things like that," she said. "We will be accepting anything that people have."The Planing Mill in Visalia will also take donations, along with several other craft beer spots and restaurants in Fresno and Clovis.The donation drive will go through Thursday and the items will be delivered to Butte County on Friday."(The) community is being affected and if we can help any way we can, we really just want to help," Castro said.Other drop-off locations include B-C's Pizza in Clovis, and Goldstein's, Spokeasy, and Tap & Cellar in Fresno.Officials also recommend donating to the Red Cross or Salvation Army.Through Friday, you can also round up your purchase to the nearest dollar at Macy's.The department store is also offering savings passes for those affected by fires in California.