Appreciation shown for Valley healthcare workers during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With more than 250 COVID-positive patients at Community Medical centers, staff are using every inch of real estate to provide the best possible care.

Senior VP of Development and External Affairs at Community Health, Katie Zenovich says, "All the other things haven't stopped. We still see the strokes. We still see car accidents because we're the level one trauma center for the central part of the state. Just layer on top of that for these workers. The pandemic hasn't stopped. There really isn't a light at the end of the tunnel."

The healthcare system is overwhelmed, So ULTA Beauty offered healthcare workers a chance to care for themselves.

"The support from the community is heavy and important. There's really nothing like it when people they don't even know come to donate to make their life their world a little bit better," said Zenovich.

Community Home Care nurse Angelica Rivas says over the last year and a half, the Central Valley has found a number of ways to thank them whether it's self-care products to meals. The gratitude keeps them going.

Seeing COVID positive patients in both the hospital and home care, she's using her moment of self-care to urge others to do the same.

Rivas says, "Manage yourself. Keep your six-foot distance. Even when you are vaccinated, it does make a difference and if you're not vaccinated, consider doing that. It really will help with this crisis we're in."

Fresno County EMS director Dan lynch says state and federal resources are limited, so receiving a total of 119 traveling nurses to backfill positions at Community Medical Centers hospitals is a small victory in relieving the pressure on healthcare workers.

Lynch adds, "The medical staff you see are the efforts of the hospitals reaching out to registries and businesses across the United States."
