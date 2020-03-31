Valley school district stops providing meals after employee's relative tests positive for COVID-19

The relative of a school district employee in the Firebaugh-Las Deltas Unified School District tested positive for COVID-19.The district has temporarily shut down nearly all operations, including its meal service.Classes have been cancelled at campuses across the district since March 16, but now all offices are closed and even essential employees have been told to stay home.Superintendent Russell Freitas sent Action News a statement saying in part:Firebaugh resident Theresa Vasquez says, "It's shocking because we live in a small town, so we don't think it's going to hit us."Vasquez helps care for her nephew, who is a student in the district. She says many families are concerned about who else may have been exposed.She adds, "I feel bad for the kids, and I feel bad for anybody who was around that person because I'm sure they're very worried right now."The closure also brings a temporary stop to the meal service the district was providing.The superintendent sent out a message saying the district will now be working to sanitize all exposed work areas and notify anyone else who may have been exposed so they can self-isolate.It also says employees who are prepared to continue performing essential functions will require a daily health screening.The district has not yet determined when staff members will return. The superintendent says he knows the meals are important to students and their families, and the goal is to resume that service as soon as possible.You can read the Mr. Freitas's full message to staff and district families below: