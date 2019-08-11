brush fire

Vegetation fire burns in Madera County, both directions of Hwy 145 reopened

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are still working to put out a grass fire that broke out in Madera County.

CAL FIRE Madera Mariposa Merced crews responded to the area to battle the flames burning near the highway at Tozer Street at around 10:30 a.m.

Photos taken by ABC30 insider Carolyn Spain show thick smoke billowing as the flames burned.

Caltrans closed down both directions of the highway at Tozer Street as crews worked to battle the blaze, but that has since reopened that stretch of road.

Officials tell Action News the fire has burned close to 40 acres and is 80 percent contained. No structures were threatened.

