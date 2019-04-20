stabbing

Victim stabs suspect in self-defense following dispute in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dispute outside a west central Fresno Walgreens led to a stabbing in self-defense, according to police.

The stabbing happened at 11:53 a.m. on Ashlan Avenue and Cornelia Avenue.

Police say the victim was confronted by four male suspects outside the store. He ran inside the store where he was then attacked.

The victim stabbed one suspect in self-defense, police say.

The suspect sustained a superficial cut to the upper body and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Officers arrested the four suspects for the incident.
