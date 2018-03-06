AIR TRAVEL

VIDEO: Woman wrestled to ground after allegedly trying to open cabin door on SFO flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Incredible video surfaced Monday of a passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Boise who was wrestled to the ground after she reportedly tried to open a cabin door. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Incredible video surfaced Monday of a passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Boise who was wrestled to the ground after she reportedly tried to open a cabin door.

The video shows a woman being slammed to the aisle floor. She appears to be saying, "I am God," repeatedly.

The incident happened on a SkyWest flight from SFO to Boise that left at 8:45 a.m.

SkyWest says passengers held her until law enforcement met the plane at the gate.

The woman is being medically evaluated and questioned by investigators.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airplaneairlineairline industryarrestcellphonetravelair travelu.s. & worldSan FranciscoIdaho
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR TRAVEL
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
Snake slithers under airport seats
British Airways travelers' credit card details hacked
September may be the best time to book holiday travel
More air travel
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News