MURDER

Vigil held to honor woman found beheaded with samurai sword

EMBED </>More Videos

As she fought back tears, Jennifer Cunningham, urged grief-stricken loved ones to not give up on justice for Katherine Cunningham.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As she fought back tears, Jennifer Cunningham, urged grief-stricken loved ones to not give up on justice for Katherine Cunningham.

"Right now it's whatever we can do to help," said the victim's mother Jenifer Cunningham.

It was March 3rd when Katherine Cunningham's body was found decapitated in Camano Island Washington.

The 26-year-old was found near a bunker loaded with guns and ammunition--the prime suspect, nowhere to be found.

"Until they find Jacob we don't even know what the next step is how long it's going to be," said Cunningham.

EMBED More News Videos

It has been almost six months since the Cunningham family received the life-altering call.



"We don't have the person who's done this so that's the most frustrating part is the waiting still," said the victim's sister Emma Cunningham.

A nationwide warrant is out for the arrest of Jacob Gonzales.
RELATED: Man accused of beheading woman faces new charges after DNA matched blood found on samurai sword

He has been missing ever since Cunningham's body was found.

Island County Investigators say DNA found on the handle of a Samurai Sword matched his DNA and the blood found on it matched Katherine's.

Gonzales is believed to be hiding in the San Joaquin Valley Area.

He is described as a 5'9 Hispanic man with dark hair, hazel eyes weighing 150 pounds.

"She wasn't only my first child. I actually hand delivered her that day so it's tough," said her father Paul Cunningham.

In a vigil held to honor Katherine's life, friends and family gathered to remember her love of animals and caring for the elderly.

"You get this atrocious phone call and you think it can't be happening to me and it definitely is," said Paul.

Still reeling from their loss, family and friends say it's their faith and fight for justice carrying them through.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Fresno Co. Sheriff: Argument over a cell phone may have been the reason Fowler man was killed
Man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
Fitbit helps lead police to alleged killer, her stepfather
Class-action status sought for Facebook content moderators suing over PTSD
More murder
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News