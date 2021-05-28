police chase

Driver escapes after leading police on chase through Visalia

Authorities are searching for a man who led police officers on a chase through the streets of Visalia overnight.
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a man who led police officers on a chase through the streets of Visalia overnight.

It started at Murray Avenue and Dudley Street shortly before 10:30 am.

The driver took off after police tried to pull him over for a traffic violation.

The man led police down several Visalia streets. Witness video showed officers speeding after the driver, who had a woman and child in the car with him.

Minutes later, the driver tried to ram a California Highway Patrol car to escape the officers at Akers Street and Whitendale Avenue.

The chase ended near the car wash at Mooney Boulevard and Tulare Avenue when the driver got out of the car and ran.

The woman and child inside the vehicle were not hurt.

Investigators are still searching for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.

