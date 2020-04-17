community

Visalia Cub Scout troop donates leftover popcorn to Kaweah Delta

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley Cub Scout troop had some extra popcorn left over from their fall fundraiser, so they decided to donate it to healthcare workers.

Cub Scout Troop 1920 in Visalia is the first all-girl Cub Scout troop in the state of California.

The troop had more than $1,500-worth of popcorn left over from that last fundraiser, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they can't go out and sell it.

The group decided to ask for donations from the public and give the popcorn to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

"Because all the hard workers there are working very hard for all people that have sicknesses," Cub Scout Maeve Blaco said.

Blaco encouraged everyone to be safe and stay positive during the pandemic.

Through donations, the troop has almost raised the $1,500-worth of popcorn they had left over.
