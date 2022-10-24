Visalia police arrest man after drive-by shooting outside sports bar

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police have arrested a man who fired his weapon at a victim outside a sports bar while in his car around midnight Monday morning.

Officers said they received a call of shots fired at a local business, 5th Quarter, a local restaurant and sports bar.

When they arrived to the scene, they learned suspect Carlos Meza drove by the business and shot at a victim, hitting the restaurant in the process.

Meza fled the scene in his vehicle.

Police have not released information about the conditions of the victim.

Police later conducted a traffic stop to a vehicle registered to Meza on the 1600 block of North Liberty Street, where he was found in possession of a firearm and then taken into custody.

Meza was then booked into Tulare County PreTrial Detention Facility for attempted homicide, criminal threats, felon in possession of a firearm and driving while under the influence.