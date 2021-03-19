Man arrested after standoff with Visalia police officers

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after an hours-long standoff with Visalia police officers on Friday morning.Officers were called to an apartment on Shady Street, near Caldwell Avenue, after receiving reports of a suspicious person in the area and shots being fired.When they arrived and tried to approach the apartment unit, someone inside fired several shots at them.A negotiator was called in while investigators set up around the apartment. At around 3:00 am, the man inside surrendered to the officers and was taken into custody.Officials say he lived inside the apartment, and there were no signs of the suspicious person. It wasn't immediately clear why the man opened fire.No one was injured. Visalia police say no officers fired their weapons.