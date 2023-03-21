New mural at Visalia Rawhide ballpark to focus on youth mental health

The Visalia Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Visalia Rawhide to help spark conversations among teenagers about mental health.

A mural that will go up at the ballpark features three butterflies over a baseball field.

Leadership Visalia is currently in the process of raising funds for the mural and artist.

"Our goal is to bring awareness to it," says Patrick Burks with the Tulare County Board of Supervisors. "Hopefully, create a staple point for children to come, have conversations and be able to create sort of a mural here that parents can sort of bring up conversations about."

The mural is scheduled to be unveiled May 19 and is part of a class project by Leadership Visalia.