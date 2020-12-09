visalia rawhide

Visalia Rawhide offered 10-year extension with Arizona Diamondbacks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Rawhide appear set to remain the Single-A affiliate for the Arizona Diamondbacks for the foreseeable future.

The minor league organization received an invitation from the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

If the Rawhide accept, the new extension will be for 10 years. The Rawhide, who won the 2019 California League Championship, have been involved with the NL West organization since 2007.

While one Central Valley minor league team appears to have a deal, the future of Fresno Grizzlies appears to still be in the air.

Back in November, the Washington Nationals ended their partnership with the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are currently faced with the decision to either accept a Single-A affiliation with the Colorado Rockies or not have a team.
