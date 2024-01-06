Visalia Rawhide's future in question as major stadium improvements still needed

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia has had a baseball team for 77 years, but the team's future is in question following next season.

Per Major League Baseball guidelines, the Visalia Rawhide needs stadium improvements.

The team asked the City of Visalia to make those changes.

However, the contract says the city is only responsible for up to $200,000 a year in stadium improvements.

The city filed a lawsuit against the team's ownership in December 2022.

A South Valley judge did not rule in favor of either party, putting into question the future of baseball in Visalia.

"Baseball has facility standards, and it says if teams do not have compliant stadiums, they will be deemed non-compliant and non-compliant," explained Sam Sigal, president and co-owner of the Visalia Rawhide. "I'm not speaking for Major League Baseball, but it will lead to teams that are in non-compliant stadiums to move."

On the list of upgrades for Valley Strong Stadium to get compliant are improved lighting, added padding to outfield walls and improved and secure parking areas.

The list also includes a huge improvement to player clubhouses that are too small to meet modern standards and adding a female player's clubhouse.

"We have tried to negotiate with the city. It is hard to do so when they don't send people with decision-making powers," said Sigal.

He says he plans on attending a Visalia City Council meeting scheduled for January 16.

Visalia Mayor Brian Poochigian told the Sun-Gazette Newspaper in a statement:

"Visalia is proud of our 77-year history as the home of a minor league baseball team. Hopefully, the recent court ruling will bring Rawhide Ownership and the City back to working with the agreed-upon mediator to reach a reasonable solution to continuing this great Visalia tradition."