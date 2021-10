VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday evening.It happened before 7:30 pm near Santa Fe and Myrtle Avenue.Officers were responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound near Kaweah Avenue.The victim was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he later died.Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect or a motive for the shooting.