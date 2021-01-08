bus

Visalia Transit to run free of charge through January

But fares are coming back in February.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Buses in Visalia will run free of charge for one more month.

The city says federal funding has allowed Visalia Transit to run fare-free since April of last year.

But fares are coming back in February.

Anyone with a bus pass dated January 20, 2020, or later can exchange them for a new pass when the transit ticket window reopens on January 19.

Officials are reminding riders that masks are required while onboard.
