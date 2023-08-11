The 32nd largest school district in the state, Visalia Unified, welcomed over 32,000 students for the first day of school.

Visalia Unified welcomes students for first day of school

A moment many of them prepared for, like 6th grader Leilani Alvarez.

"I prepared my clothes the night before and got my lunch bag and bag ready!" said Alvarez.

Superintendent Kirk Shrum says he was up before the sun to personally greet bus drivers.

"Just to welcome all of our drivers back, and see their faces and get ready. They are the first faces students see, so it was exciting to see them off," Shrum explained.

Shrum also made stops at several schools throughout the day, welcoming staff, students and parents.

Jesus Castellanos is the father of this second grader, Eden Castellanos.

He says his son was excited this morning and can't wait to see him learn and grow.

"He enjoys reading. Still a little frustrated with math. I am hoping that this year he will knock it out of the ballpark," said Castellanos.

Highland Principal Jessica Paredo says parent drop-offs are always fun to see and is looking forward to what this new school year will bring for everyone.

"Our teachers and staff are dedicated to grow them socially and academically. We are ready and pour our hearts and souls into each student."

Shrum says although literacy is a top priority for students, so is safety.

Several safety measures were established this year throughout the district.

" All of our safety has been trained in what we call active shooter training. No matter your role, everyone was trained in that," said Shrum.

