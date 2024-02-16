California primary rules causing ballot confusion

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Data from the Secretary of State's office show that Republicans saw an increase in registered voters from January 2020 to January 2024. But Democrats still outweigh Republicans in California.

With voters changing political preferences, voters are urged to double check that all the information on their ballot is correct.

Fresno County election officials said they've received several calls from people that got a ballot with the incorrect party preference.

"In every election we start the process mailing out our vote-by-mail ballots months ahead of time," said James Kus, the County Clerk ad Registrar of Voters.

County Clerk James Kus says it's a situation that happens every year, especially during a presidential election cycle.

"That means any voter who makes a change, usually that's a name or address change, but for this election, it includes political party," said Kus.

"We have to actually update that information and send out a second ballot or get another ballot going to that voter."

It can take about seven days for that new ballot, with the updated information, to show up. Kus tells Action News they try to pull back the first ballot before it's even sent out. But because of timing, sometimes that's not possible.

"Every year, we endeavor to get the number of folks that get the wrong ballot or number of voters who end up with more than one ballot to be smaller and smaller and smaller," said Kus."

Melissa Varela and Bradley Norris both got their ballots in the mail. They said they're going to be double-checking their information.

"I never really thought that like any of the information could be incorrect," said Norris. "I just assumed that if it shows up in my mailbox, it should be right. But now I will."

Ballots for the March 5 primary election were already sent out. But with the special Congressional District 20 Election on March 19, voters should be on the lookout for a second ballot.

"It's going to be coming in different colored envelopes," said Kus. "It's a different-sized ballot. It has a unique color compared to the colors on the party ballots."

Kus said if people want to change their political party preference, they can still do so. Voters can come down to the Election Office or call if they need help with their ballots.

