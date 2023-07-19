WATCH LIVE

Valley water polo team takes home silver medal in USA Junior Olympics

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 4:18AM

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley water polo team is celebrating a successful run at the USA Junior Olympics.

Royal 559 earned a silver medal on Tuesday in the under-18 gold division of the tournament.

It was held in Southern California over the past four days.

The team is made up of players from Central Section schools including Arroyo Grande, Buchanan, Bullard, Clovis High, Clovis West, Clovis North, El Capitan in Merced, and Kingsburg.

Seven of the players are going on to play water polo in college this fall.

