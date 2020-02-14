Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Another Warm Week

By , and
A cold front is moving through this morning leaving us with some extra cloud cover to start off this Monday which is keeping our temperatures mild this morning. That will move out by this afternoon taking the cloud cover with it and leaving us sunny. High temperatures this afternoon will make it in to the mid to upper 60s for the Valley and will continue to warm every day. By Thursday most of the Valley will make it in to the 70s. Normal high this time of year is now up to 62 so we will be above that every single day this week. It is a little early but models are showing a low pressure system moving through the southern Valley Saturday which could bring some scattered showers and some snow for the mountains.
Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Employee shot after fight breaks out at Fresno sushi restaurant
Multiple North Fresno businesses dealing with burglaries
Trading coronavirus quarantines, Americans land back in U.S.
Man suffers major injuries after ATV crash in Selma
Fresno mom able to return to U.S. after Coronavirus quarantine during cruise
6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in California
Well-known sex therapist murdered, ex-boyfriend arrested
Show More
Man rushed into surgery after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
NBA All-Star weekend was about honoring Kobe Bryant
New Clovis indoor playground helps kids play all year long
Motorcyclist nearly crashes into downed power line after driver hits pole and takes off
11-year-old Selma boy's dream comes true at Daytona 500
More TOP STORIES News