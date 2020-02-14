Accuweather Forecast: Another Warm Week

A cold front is moving through this morning leaving us with some extra cloud cover to start off this Monday which is keeping our temperatures mild this morning. That will move out by this afternoon taking the cloud cover with it and leaving us sunny. High temperatures this afternoon will make it in to the mid to upper 60s for the Valley and will continue to warm every day. By Thursday most of the Valley will make it in to the 70s. Normal high this time of year is now up to 62 so we will be above that every single day this week. It is a little early but models are showing a low pressure system moving through the southern Valley Saturday which could bring some scattered showers and some snow for the mountains.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.